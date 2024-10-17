Shooting death of man at Stamford hotel ruled a homicide

A 59-year-old man was shot and killed at a hotel in Stamford on Monday and police said two people have been taken into custody.

Angel Samaniego, 59, of Stamford, was shot Monday at the Super 8 Hotel on Grenhart Road, police said, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has ruled his death from a gunshot wound as a homicide.

Two people, a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were taken into custody in Rensselaer, New York and Stamford police said authorities found them with the victim’s personal belongings.

Both suspects were arrested and held on a $2 million bond for possession of stolen property in New York as well as on a Stamford warrant for first-degree larceny in connection with the theft of the victim’s vehicle after the homicide, police said.

The Stamford Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating and they ask anyone with information to call Sgt. Luis Serna at 203-977-4417 or to send a confidential tip by text by messaging “StamfordPD” and the tip information to 847411 (tip411).