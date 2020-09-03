new haven

Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old in New Haven Ruled a Homicide: Police

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Haven police are investigating the August shooting death of an 8-year-old boy in a Howard Avenue home as a homicide.

Police said officers and firefighters responded to a home around 10:40 p.m. on August 6 to investigate a report that someone had been shot inside a residence on Howard Avenue, between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street.  

They found the child in a second-floor bedroom and he was rushed to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Local

Interstate 395 1 hour ago

I-395 North Closed from Thompson to Mass. Line

Hartford 1 hour ago

Man Stabbed Mother's Boyfriend in Argument Over Beer: Hartford Police

On Thursday, police said the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the child's death a homicide.

The preliminary investigation just after the shooting revealed the child was killed by an accidental firearm discharge, according to police.

As part of the investigation, detectives seized a handgun and a safe from the home. 

Police said the child's death was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us