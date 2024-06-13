Police arrest fourth suspect in murder of man as he was leaving Waterbury courthouse

Police have arrested a fourth suspect in the murder of a man as he was leaving Waterbury Superior Court in March.

Jarron Chapman, 26, of Waterbury, was shot as he walked out of court at 400 Grand St. on March 21 and he was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Police arrested 34-year-old Tory Keith, of Meriden, on Wednesday. They took him into custody at his home and he has been charged with murder and conspiracy at murder.

He was held on a $5 million and will be arraigned on Thursday.

Police said he was also served with several additional outstanding warrants for failure to appear for unrelated offenses.

Police do not expect to make any additional arrests.

On April 17, police arrested 26-year-old Nicholas Chiapponi, of Glastonbury.

He was charged with murder and conspiracy at murder. Chiapponi is being held on a $3 million bond and is due in court on Aug. 7.

On April 11, Deera Nelson, 21, of Meriden, turned herself in to police and was charged with murder, conspiracy at murder and hindering prosecution.

She pleaded not guilty and is being held on $3 million bond, according to online court records. She is due in court on July 23.

On April 10, police took Dante Howell, 29, of Meriden, into custody in Middlefield.

Howell was charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment in the first degree, breach of peace in the second degree and larceny of a motor vehicle.

He is being held on a $5 million bond. He is due in court on June 20.