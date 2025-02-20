West Haven

Police investigating after person is found dead in back seat of vehicle in West Haven

NBC Connecticut

West Haven police are investigating the death of a male who was found in the back seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police said patrol officers found the victim when they received a 911 call around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday from someone who reported that there was a car on the side of Terrace Avenue near Glade Street and a male with a gunshot wound was slumped over in the back seat.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The victim was dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating and police are asking anyone who has information, who saw anything or who has video that could help with the investigation to call the West Haven Police Detectives at 203-937-3905.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said any information provided will remain confidential.

This article tagged under:

West Haven
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us