Police investigating after person is found dead in back seat of vehicle in West Haven

West Haven police are investigating the death of a male who was found in the back seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head and they are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police said patrol officers found the victim when they received a 911 call around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday from someone who reported that there was a car on the side of Terrace Avenue near Glade Street and a male with a gunshot wound was slumped over in the back seat.

The victim was dead at the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating and police are asking anyone who has information, who saw anything or who has video that could help with the investigation to call the West Haven Police Detectives at 203-937-3905.

Police said any information provided will remain confidential.