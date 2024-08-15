Hartford

Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford

A man is in critical condition after he was shot in Hartford on Thursday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to Hungerford Street, at Russ Street, around 1:37 p.m. after the ShotSpotter gunshot notification system went off and they found a man in his 20s who had been shot.

Police said he had run from the 500 block of Broad Street, where the incident happened, and was taken to a local hospital, where he is in critical, but stable condition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions are investigating.

Anyone with any information should call the Hartford police tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477)

Editor's note: Police originally said the victim ran from Park Street and later said he ran from Broad Street.

