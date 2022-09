A 39-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting in Hamden Saturday night.

Officers responded to Warner Street around 10:30 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital to be treated for critical injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who may have surveillance video from the area is asked to contact Detective Andrew Lipford at (203) 230-4055 or at alipford@hamdenpd.com.