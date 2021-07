Four people were hurt in a shooting in Hartford that led to a police chase through multiple towns Thursday, according to Hartford police.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Garden and Nelson streets. Hartford police said officers engaged in a "well-controlled pursuit" of the suspects through the city and into other towns, ending in Windsor.

Five suspects are in custody. More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.