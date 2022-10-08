Shooting in Hartford Leaves Man Critically Injured

A man is in the hospital recovering after police say he was shot Saturday afternoon in Hartford.

This all happened around 3:25 in the area of 53 Nepaug Street.

Officers had initially responded to the area after receiving a report that shots had been fired.

Police found a man in his thirties that had been shot several times. He was subsequently transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with this shooting yet.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-8477.