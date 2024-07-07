Shooting in Hartford leaves woman in critical condition

An early morning shooting in Hartford on Sunday has left a woman in critical condition.

Officers were called to Charter Oak Place shortly before 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

In the area, police said they found a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

According to police, the shooting is being investigated as a domestic incident and officers are working to find the suspected shooter.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS.