Shooting in Manchester Under Investigation

One person was injured during a shooting in Manchester on Sunday and the incident is currently under investigation.

Officers were called to Seaman Circle after getting a report of shots fired.

At the scene, police said they found evidence that confirmed shots were fired in the area and a witness identified two vehicles that fled the area after the report of shots fired.

Shortly after, authorities said a person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds arrived at Hartford Hospital. Investigators believe the person was involved in the shots fired incident on Seaman Circle.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and police are working to identify the people involved in the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. No one is in custody at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.