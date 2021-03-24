Hartford

Shooting Investigation Closes Busy Hartford Roads Ahead of Morning Commute

hartford police cruiser generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A shooting investigation has closed some busy Hartford roads ahead of this morning's commute.

Police said they are investigating a shooting incident on Albany Avenue.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to authorities, heavy traffic delays are expected to affect the morning commute.

Albany Avenue is closed between Vine Street and Edgewood Street and Sigourney Street is closed between Albany Avenue and Homestead Avenue during the investigation. There is no estimate for when the roads will fully reopen.

Investigators have not released details about the shooting.

Local

uconn sports 6 hours ago

Bueckers and UConn Top Syracuse 83-47, Advance to Sweet 16

new haven 6 hours ago

Person Struck in New Haven Hit-and-Run

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (860) 757-4000.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigationalbany avenuesigourney street
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us