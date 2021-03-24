Shooting Investigation Closes Busy Hartford Roads Ahead of Morning Commute

A shooting investigation has closed some busy Hartford roads ahead of this morning's commute.

Police said they are investigating a shooting incident on Albany Avenue.

According to authorities, heavy traffic delays are expected to affect the morning commute.

Due to shooting investigation Sigourney St between Homestead and Albany will be closed. Albany Ave between Vine and Edgewood will be closed. Expected to affect morning commute. This is an active investigation if you have information please contact us at 860-757-4000. pic.twitter.com/xF5jnTAURb — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) March 24, 2021

Albany Avenue is closed between Vine Street and Edgewood Street and Sigourney Street is closed between Albany Avenue and Homestead Avenue during the investigation. There is no estimate for when the roads will fully reopen.

Investigators have not released details about the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at (860) 757-4000.