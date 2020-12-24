Hartford

Shooting Investigation Underway in Hartford

Hartford Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured two people on Thursday afternoon.

Officers were dispatched to Chandler Street on a ShotSpotter activation just before 2:30 p.m.

When police arrived they located two victims with apparent gunshot wounds in front of a home on Chandler street.

Detectives on scene said the victims were alert and conscious. Both victims were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Information developed on scene indicated the shots came from a passing vehicle, said investigators.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

