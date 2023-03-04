new haven

Shooting Investigation Underway in New Haven

New Haven Police Department

A shooting investigation is underway in New Haven on Saturday.

Police said a person was shot at the intersection of Winchester Avenue and Hazel Street.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of any injuries.

Roads in the area are closed at this time.

It's unclear when the area will fully reopen.

