1 Dead, 1 Injured in Waterbury Shooting

One person is dead and another person is injured after a shooting in Waterbury on Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to Mark Lane around 5 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired with two gunshot victims.

According to police, one of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The person's identity has not been released.

The other person who was shot was transported to a local hospital and is in what authorities describe as stable condition.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators said the suspect involved left the scene before police arrived.

It is is believed that the shooting is an isolated incident. Police said all of the people involved in the incident know each other.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.