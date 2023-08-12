Shooting involving police officer under investigation in Middletown

An investigation is underway after a police officer was involved in a shooting in Middletown on Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Liberty Street.

Authorities have not released details about the shooting or the extent of injuries.

The incident is described as isolated and there is no threat to the public.

Middletown Police, Connecticut State Police and the Office of the Inspector General are investigating the shooting.

Residents are asked to stay away from the area.