New London

Shooting involving police officer under investigation in New London

NBC Connecticut

The Office of Inspector General is investigating a shooting involving a police officer in New London, according to Mayor Michael Passero.

It is not clear where the shooting took place, but there is a heavy police presence at a complex near Bayonet Street.

No other information was immediately available.

