Drive-by shooting leaves a bystander dead and another critically hurt in Hartford

Hartford Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition Tuesday night.

The police department is investigating the homicide, which happened in front of a restaurant on Barbour Street at about 8:15 p.m. Police responded to the area for a reported double shooting.

Responding officers saw two men in front of the restaurant - one was unresponsive and the other was conscious. Police said both men were suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

One of the men, who is in his 20s, was pronounced dead and the other man, who is 70 years old, was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries, according to police.

Hartford Police Lt. Aaron Boisvert said the men were not the intended target. The person that was the intended target appears to have run for cover.

Police said there are no suspects yet, but they are looking for a vehicle in connection to the incident.

The restaurant nearby, Burger and Pizza Land, was open at the time of the drive-by shooting. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities said they don't believe this shooting is connected to the last few that happened in the city. The shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.