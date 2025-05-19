Shooting leaves woman in critical condition in Waterbury

A shooting in Waterbury on Sunday afternoon has left a woman in critical condition.

Police said a 26-year-old woman arrived at the emergency room of Saint Mary's Hospital around 4 p.m.

Investigators said a crime scene was found in the 200 block of Waterville Street and that is where the shooting is believed to have happened.

She is currently listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is active and ongoing.