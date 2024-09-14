Hamden

3 hospitalized after shooting during memorial gathering in Hamden

Three people went to the hospital after a shooting during a gathering for a memorial in Hamden on Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to reports of several gunshots in the area of 1247-1253 Whitney Ave. in Hamden at 11:59 p.m. and found that a memorial gathering was just ending.

Investigators found shell casings and blood and officers learned that a driver had fired gunshots while driving by, police said. The driver was taken to the hospital.  

Two people who were at the memorial were shot and went to the hospital on their own, police said.

The injuries are not life-threatening.

Another vehicle that was passing by was also hit by gunfire and no one who was in it was hurt.

Detectives with the Hamden Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating and police said there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

