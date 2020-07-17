new haven

Shooting of 22-Year-Old Is at Least Ninth New Haven Shooting in a Week

This was at least the ninth shooting in the past week.

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

New Haven police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 22-year-old man last night. It was at least the ninth shooting in the past week.  

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls around 10:44 p.m. reporting gunfire and a person getting shot and found the victim lying on the ground outside a Bouchet Lane residence, police said.  

The New Haven man was shot in the abdomen and back.

Local

danielson 1 hour ago

Roof Collapses During Fire at Danielson Restaurant

Fairfield 2 hours ago

Crash Closes I-95 South in Fairfield-Westport Area for Hours

An ambulance transported him to a hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.  

Two of the nine shootings in the last week have been fatal.

This article tagged under:

new haven
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us