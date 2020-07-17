Shooting of 22-Year-Old Is at Least Ninth New Haven Shooting in a Week

New Haven police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 22-year-old man last night. It was at least the ninth shooting in the past week.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert and 911 calls around 10:44 p.m. reporting gunfire and a person getting shot and found the victim lying on the ground outside a Bouchet Lane residence, police said.

The New Haven man was shot in the abdomen and back.

An ambulance transported him to a hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to police.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

Two of the nine shootings in the last week have been fatal.