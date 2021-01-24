Hartford

Shooting on Webster Street in Hartford Under Investigation

hartford police cruiser generic new
NBCConnecticut.com

A shooting on Webster Street in Hartford that injured a man on Saturday night is under investigation.

Officers were called to Webster Street shortly before 11 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

As police were responding, authorities said an area hospital reported a male gunshot victim arriving for treatment by private vehicle. The man's condition is listed as stable, police added.

Local

Hartford 4 hours ago

Man Taken to Hospital After Shooting in Hartford

first alert weather 4 hours ago

More Bitter Cold to End the Weekend

Investigators said they found a crime scene on Webster Street.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact the HPD Tip Line at (860) 722-8477.

This article tagged under:

Hartfordshooting investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us