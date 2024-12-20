Bridgeport police arrest suspect in shooting that killed 28-year-old woman

Bridgeport police have arrested a suspect in a shooting in August that killed a 28-year-old woman and injured a 30-year-old man.

Police said they have a warrant charging 34-year-old Terence Jermaine Gallimore with the murder of 28-year-old Brandaja Azjree Florence Winston.

The shooting happened on Stratford Avenue early on the morning of Aug. 17.

Officers responded after ShotSpotter went off near the intersection of Stratford Avenue and Carroll Avenue around 2:25 a.m. and people also reported hearing multiple gunshots and said two people had been shot.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Gallimore is in Department of Corrections custody on unrelated domestic violence charges, according to police.

The warrant charges him with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of weapons in a motor vehicle and illegal possession of an assault weapon.

The court set his bond at $2 million.

Gallimore is scheduled to be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on Friday.

In August, police said they believed several shooters were involved.