Man Shot, Killed at Town Fair Tire in Orange

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at Town Fair Tire in Orange on Saturday.

Officers were called to the business on Boston Post Road shortly before 9 a.m. after getting a report of gunshots fired and one person on the ground.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in one of the service bays with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was later pronounced dead, authorities said. He has not yet been identified.

The person believed to be the gunman fled the scene, but has been identified, according to police. Investigators are pursuing leads at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

