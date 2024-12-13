Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford

A man is in critical condition after a shooting on New Britain Avenue in Hartford Thursday night.

The police department said they were called to a reported shooting around 9:10 p.m.

Responding officers found a man unresponsive on the sidewalk. He was taken to the hospital where he remains in "extremely critical condition," according to police.

Authorities believe the man shot knew the person who shot him. Cameras in the area show a clear altercation before the gun was fired, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.

Detectives are talking to some witnesses as a part of their investigation.

No suspect description was provided. No additional information was immediately available.