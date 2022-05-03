Norwich

1 Injured in Shooting in Norwich, Suspect Fled Scene: PD

NBC Connecticut

One person is injured after a shooting in Norwich on Tuesday morning and police said they are looking for the person who fired the gun.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of East Main Street.

According to police, one person was transported to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators are looking for the person that fired the weapon. Police said the person fled the scene.

At the same time as the shooting, there was an unrelated crash in the area.

East Main Street is closed from Hamilton Avenue to Burnham Square.

This article tagged under:

Norwichshooting investigation
