Middletown

Man that had been shot found in road of Middletown residential area

By Andrew Masse

middletown police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is in critical condition after Middletown Police say he had been shot.

The man was found in the road in the area of 700 block of Congdon Street West, a residential neighborhood off of East Street in Middletown, around 7 in the morning.

First responders administered medical aid to the man, a 51-year-old who is not a resident of Middletown, and he was subsequently transported to Hartford Hospital.

Police said the man has not been able to provide any information about the incident and it is unclear whereabouts in the city, if at all, the shooting had occurred.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Middletown Police Detective Dane Semper at 860-638-4145 or the Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.

This article tagged under:

Middletownshooting
