Shooting Victim's Family Pleas for Justice, Raises Awareness for Gun Violence

It’s been seven years since a New Haven teenager died following a drive-by shooting.

To this day, there still has been no arrest in this case.

“He had his whole future ahead of him, so we are always going to be fighting for justice for Jericho,” Jericho Scott’s dad, Leroy, said.

The community gathered in New Haven Saturday for the fifth annual Jericho Scott Benefit Dinner.

“As of last year, we have moved it outside, because of COVID and we’ve incorporated the car show,” Jericho’s mom, Nicole, explained.

Police say the 16-year-old was shot while he was sitting in the passenger seat of a parked car near his home on Exchange Street in the Fair Haven neighborhood on April 19, 2015.

“He wasn’t the intended target. He was on his way home, stopped by to say hi to a friend, and drive by shooting, and his life is over,” Leroy Scott explained.

Jericho’s parents say it’s been seven years since that tragic day when they lost their son and no arrest has been made.

They are asking anyone with information to please come forward.

“There is still a $50,000 reward for anybody with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible,” Leroy Scott stated.

Nicole Scott says Saturday’s event aims to make the public aware of gun violence. She says the family will never stop advocating for their son.

“It lets people know gun violence is real. People see us. People know us, but it's through events like this where it hits people. This is real. Our son is gone. He is gone. He is not coming back,” Nicole Scott added.