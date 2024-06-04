Waterbury

Man dead after shooting in Waterbury

waterbury police department
NBCConnecticut.com

A man is dead after a shooting in Waterbury early Tuesday morning and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers responded to Washington Street around 12:16 a.m. after reports of gunshots and a gunshot victim who had been taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Roberto Baez, of, Waterbury and said he died at the hospital from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting happened on Washington Street after some sort of a disturbance and said it was an isolated incident.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Anyone with information should call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us