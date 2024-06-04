Man dead after shooting in Waterbury

A man is dead after a shooting in Waterbury early Tuesday morning and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers responded to Washington Street around 12:16 a.m. after reports of gunshots and a gunshot victim who had been taken to Saint Mary’s Hospital in a private vehicle, police said.

Police identified the victim as 30-year-old Roberto Baez, of, Waterbury and said he died at the hospital from injuries suffered in the shooting.

Police believe the shooting happened on Washington Street after some sort of a disturbance and said it was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information should call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.