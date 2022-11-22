Shop Local, Support Local; SBA Kicks off Small Business Saturday

There is a statewide push to shop local this holiday season. The U.S. Small Business Administration launched Small Business Saturday with a visit to several locally owned businesses in Madison.

"These are the heart and soul of our main streets," said Catherine Marx, SBA Connecticut District Director. "We are so appreciative that they got through the pandemic, but in order for them to be here for the next ten years, we have to get out and support them."

Small businesses nationwide participate in Small Business Saturday, historically held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. According to the SBA, there are more than 360,000 small businesses in Connecticut that generate more than 740,000 jobs.

"It really creates the vibrancy of every small town in Connecticut," said Christine Rinere, co-owner of The Dressing Room Boutique in Madison.

The weekend of Small Business Saturday is typically one of the busiest for The Dressing Room.

"People are just here to shop small which we are so grateful for," said Lyndsay Rinere, Christine's daughter and co-owner of the business. "Without shopping small, especially in a town like Madison, you are not going to have a thriving downtown area that everyone can enjoy so you've got to shop small to support those businesses."

The SBA stressed that when you shop local, more money stays local.

American Express conducted a Small Business Economic Impact Study in 2018 that showed an average of two-thirds of every dollar spent at small businesses stays in the local community.

"That is actually helping you maintain your own property value. You are helping support local jobs and local families that own all of these businesses," said Rinere.

To find Connecticut businesses participating in Small Business Saturday, click here.