Shop smarter this summer with these tips

As summer nears, some people are finalizing their plans and others are adjusting theirs because of costs.

Savings website RetailMeNot asked 1,000 consumers where they plan to cut back spending this summer.

The top 5 categories include: dining out or takeout, clothing and accessories, electronics, travel and leisure, and lastly, home goods and furniture.

But if you do have to make a purchase, retail experts say it’s possible to shop smarter this summer.

“Summer is a big spending season, but it’s also a smart one. If you know when to shop, and where to find the savings, and also how to make your money stretch across big purchases, your fun plans, and everything in between, you’re going to be set,” said Stephanie Carls, Retail Insights Expert for RetailMeNot Retail.

So, how do you save?

Carls says you need to precision shop, “This is about planning ahead, timing your buys, and stacking your savings when the moment is right.”

You can expect shopping sales in the coming months, like Memorial Day, July 4th, and then there are Father’s Day deals too.

“This is when you’re going to start seeing those really big sales on home items, outdoor gear, furniture, appliances, clothing, you name it,” said Carls.

There’s Amazon Prime Day in July, the state’s tax-free week typically in August, and back-to-school and Labor Day sales too.

The best time to shop for summer clothes is at the end of the season, but if you want to wear something new sooner, Carls says Memorial Day sales would help you save.

If you can hold off on electronics, Prime Day in July usually has better deals.

But don’t just take advantage of the sales, stack your savings.

“Promo codes, cash back offers, you don’t want to leave any money on the table, so when we talk about stacking savings, that is utilizing all of those different things and stacking them on top of each other,” said Carls.

If you shop at a certain store often, look into joining its loyalty program.

In some cases, you can get early access to sales, bonus points, or exclusive discounts that could help save you cash without having to do much extra.