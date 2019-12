Part of a Vernon strip mall was evacuated when fire broke out Thursday.

Firefighters were called to 42 Windsor Ave. around 4:30 p.m. and found fire in the rear of a Dollar Tree store. The stores were evacuated while crews worked to contain the flames.

There is some fire damage to the loading dock and heavy smoke damage inside the building.

No one was hurt, fire officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and there is no word on when the stores will be able to reopen.