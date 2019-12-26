holiday shopping

Shoppers Expected to Take Advantage of After-Christmas Sales

By Jennifer Joas

Retailers are expected to be busy over the next week with the rush of shoppers using gift cards or returning or exchanging gifts.

According to the National Retail Federation, two-thirds of people plan to shop the week following Christmas. Forty-nine percent said the reason is to take advantage of holiday sales, 27% said to use gift cards and 18% said to return or exchange gifts.

Xavier Rivas and his son Matthew headed into Best Buy at Corbins Corner this morning to make a return. “It’s head phones for gaming,” said Matthew Rivas from Haines City, FL.

“I ordered it online, I got it home and then when we tested it, it was not what I expected,” said Xavier Rivas from Haines City, FL.

While Justin Stone from Plainville had a gift card to spend.

“Probably going to browse the story a little bit and see what I find. Maybe a new set of headphones or something like that,” Stone.

