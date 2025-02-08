Shoppers flock to supermarket ahead of Sunday storm, Super Bowl weekend

Many people in the state are preparing for another snow storm and Super Bowl Sunday, all in the same weekend.

The next round of snowfall is expected to begin Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

On Friday, the Stop & Shop at East Town Road in Milford was filled with customers buying their favorite snacks for Sunday’s big game.

“Probably just some wings and some chips and dip, maybe some endeavors, little pickies and that’s about it,” Milford resident Kimberly Zumpano said.

Another man said he came out early to make sure he got what he needed.

“We’re going to get ground beef and make some chili, go get some chicken wings, the usual picky stuff, potato chips, dip, all that good stuff,” Milford resident Brian Hoydilla said.

However, shoppers like Rosella Tagliaferri were more concerned about having food for the weekend instead of buying snacks for the game.

"I need a few things plus the storm Sunday, I figured I'd get out today, it's a nice day,” Tagliaferri said.

The snow will start between 7 and 10 p.m., and it will last through about 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday. Click here for more information on the storm.