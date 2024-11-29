Shoppers out in full force this Black Friday at WestFarms

It's the busiest shopping day of the year and shoppers made it clear that they're looking for the best deals and discounts out there.

"That’s what we’re hoping for. Hoping to get more bargains," Cheryl Morton said.

Black Friday shopping began at 5 a.m. at WestFarms Mall in West Hartford.

Even in the cold, dozens of shoppers were standing at the door in a line waiting to get their hands on what J.C. Penney had to offer. It was an hour later when Macy's opened its doors.

"You’re going to see store-wide savings at our retailers. Anything from 30, 40, up to 50% off store-wide, so it definitely pays to shop the savings on Black Friday," Amanda Sirica, WestFarms spokesperson, said.

For shoppers, it wasn't just about the deals though. It was more about the fellowship.

"Being together and having fun, just being silly," Kim Barber said.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) predicts shoppers will spend an average of $902 per person this holiday shopping season, setting a record.

"So make a list, traditionally like we used to do. The days of browsing are behind us," Sirica said.

The NRF also said 57% of shoppers are opting for online shopping, however, looking at the crowds at WestFarms, it was clear in-person shopping is still a thing.

"You know, getting to see how things look in real life. Getting to try them on," Zoe Kindt said.

"I think it’s the activity of being in person. It’s something fun for us to do. We’ll do online shopping later," Barber said.

Sirica said it's best to plan ahead by checking the deals stores offer and coming up with a game plan before arriving at the mall. She suggested downloading the WestFarms app, which has that information and more.

Yet, the Barbers and a crew with shirts that had dubbed themselves "The Black Friday Shopping Crew" said they're just playing it by ear and enjoying the fellowship.

"Oh yeah, it's still early. We’re just getting started," Jordan Barber said.

WestFarms closes at 9 p.m. Friday night.