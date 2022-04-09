Shoppers Prepare for Free Sales Tax Week on Clothing and Footwear

Sunday marks the start of Connecticut's free sales tax holiday week and shoppers are gearing up for a little bit of relief at the checkout line.

It's a part of the state's emergency legislation to create a one-week sales tax free holiday. It's also in conjunction with the suspension on the excise gas tax.

Shoppers can expect to forget paying the sales tax on footwear and clothing costing less than $100 per item.

Shoppers like Jackie Kelly are making plans to come back to stores Sunday to save a few extra dollars and take advantage of suspended tax.

"I didn’t know about it until today and now I’m kind of mad that I just bought all of this," said Kelly. “I shop all the time, and I'm a college student so it's nice to have extra money in my pocket.”

Incentivizing consumers is a step some financial experts believe is necessary given the rise in other items like food and gas.

"I think during the last two years, people have just been sick and tired of staying inside, they want to go out and if there is a tax holiday, there's a reason for people to go out," said Mohammad Elahee, international business professor at Quinnipiac University.

"This tax-holiday will definitely help consumers, and I think more than consumers, retailers, and by retailers, I mean, the brick and mortar retailers, they will benefit along with small businesses," he continued.