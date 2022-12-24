Shoppers Wrap Up Holiday Rush on Christmas Eve

People across Connecticut spent Saturday picking up last-minute items before Christmas Day.

For some it’s food, "I got stuff for breakfast and stuff for dinner tomorrow hopefully some things for tonight will see you when I am packed the bags and get home," Erica Delgiorno said.

According to the National Retail Federation, more than 158 million consumers were expected to shop on the last Saturday before Christmas this year.

Even with the increase -- 10 million more than last year’s expected number of Super Saturday shoppers -- the early morning crowds weren’t too bad.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"It was actually a pleasantly good shopping experience. It was nice and quiet trying to get out before the craziness," Delgiorno said.

Some tried to hit the stores early to get home to spend time with family.

"I’m going to J.Crew Factory to get my stepdaughter a new outfit for tonight," said Rachel Clark. "All of my sisters -- my three sisters we’re going to my parents house in Manchester and we’re not usually all together so it’s really nice."