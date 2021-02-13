Person Struck, Killed by Train in Branford; Shore Line East Train Service Suspended Indefinitely

A person has been struck and killed by a train in Branford on Saturday, according to police, and the Shore Line East train service in Connecticut has been suspended indefinitely.

Branford Police said a person was struck and killed by a train near the train station on Maple Street on Saturday afternoon. The person's identity has not been released. Amtrak police are investigating.

CTrail Shore Line East alert tweeted that as of 2:07 p.m. all Shore Line East train service is suspended indefinitely due to police activity.

Due to police activity Shore Line East train service has been suspended indefinitely. We apologize for the inconvenience. Updates will follow. 2021-02-13 14:07:06 — CTrail Shore Line East Alerts (@SLEalerts) February 13, 2021

There is no word on when Shore Line East will resume service.

This is a developing story. NBC Connecticut will update this story as details become available.