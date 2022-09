Shoreline East has suspended all rail service until further notice due to flooding on Tuesday.

As of 8:30 a.m., rail service is suspended.

UPDATE: Due to flooding, rail service has been suspended until further notice. We will send updates as they become available. 2022-09-06 08:33:05 — CTrail Shore Line East Alerts (@SLEalerts) September 6, 2022

Shoreline East will notify passengers once rail service resumes.

Tuesday's rain has led to isolated flooding and flood watches remain in effect for the entire state.