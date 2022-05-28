Shoreline East Train Services Suspended After Tree Falls on Wires

The Connecticut Rail East Shoreline had to stop services after a tree fell down on wires near Shaw's Cove in New London during Saturday's storm, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.

Crews responded to Ocean Avenue by the train's overpass for fallen trees on the catenary wires, which are responsible for getting the train moving, officials said. Services have been stooped since 5:30 p.m.

According to the CT DOT, people who were on the train were relocated by bus.

There is no update on when the services will be running again.

Customers can go to Amtrak.com and Ctrides.com for alternative travel routes.