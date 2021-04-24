Shoreline Food Drive Held to Support Families With Food Insecurity

Several shoreline fire departments teamed up to hold a record-breaking food drive to support families with food insecurity.

Old Saybrook, Clinton and Essex were among the fire departments running the single-day food drive.

Non-perishable foods were collected at various area firehouses, stores and restaurants. Old Saybrook alone collected 3,809 pounds of non-perishable food and over $1.5 million in cash donations.

The drive had to be canceled last year due to the pandemic, but there was a big response this year. Shoreline food pantries said they've seen a 50% increase in attendance.

"We've cleared out a couple of times, people keep refilling, this town is very, very generous when it comes to collecting money, collecting goods for the needy or less fortunate," said Mirsina Filindarakis from Mirsina's Restaurant.

Donations go to local food pantries run by the Shoreline Soup Kitchens and Pantries.