Shoreline Residents Prepare for Storms From Hurricane Nicole Remnants

As the remnants of Hurricane Nicole reach Connecticut bringing rain and wind, how are people along the shoreline preparing for the storm?

“We are in the marsh, but we do have flood insurance so knock on wood, so far so good,” Jeffrey Coplon, an Old Saybrook resident, said.

Playing it by ear is how some people in Old Saybrook are bracing for the remnants of Hurricane Nicole bringing storms to the Connecticut shoreline. Others are ready to keep their homes dry.

“I get water in my garage, so I made a little brick thing, so it pushes the water away from the garage,” Mark Fullerton, an Old Saybrook resident, said.

Area first responders are prepared to respond to any calls for help.

“We’re at the ready, and ready to respond to any assistance for our residents that happen to be in need," Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera said.

Spera says these kinds of storms have brought issues in the past.

“With the majority of the leaves off the trees, we’re hoping that not too many trees fall, but we are concerned about power outages as a large part of our town are well water residents which means if they don’t have power, they also don’t have water,” he said.

Eversource also said they’re keeping an eye on any potential outages.

“This storm is forecasted to bring heavy rain and high winds and we’re taking steps to ensure that equipment is ready, and crews are positioned where needed," a spokesperson said.

Folks in Old Saybrook are keeping an optimistic view.

“It’ll be quick. It’ll get the leaves down so we can get rid of the leaves,” Fullerton said.

Spera is also asking drivers to not attempt going through any sort of flooded areas or deep standing water at the risk of having their car stalled and getting stuck.