Shoreline Towns Preparing for Crowds Ahead of Weekend Heat

With temperatures expected to in the high 90s inland in Connecticut, and in the 80s along the shoreline, a lot of people may flock to the shoreline for some relief.

People who live and work in Old Saybrook are preparing for the crowds head of Memorial Day weekend.

“There’s going to be boaters, people walking the causeway, eating outside, it’s going to be great. I’m ready,” said Cathy Souza, who lives in Old Saybrook.

Others plan to visit the beach or spend some time on the Long Island Sound.

“I’m a boater and I love boating on beautiful days. And I bring my daughter and our dog on the water and we love it,” said Joel Blum, who lives in Westbrook.

Restaurants along the shoreline, like Fresh Salt, are preparing for large crowds.

“The weather this weekend is going to be fantastic for us in trying to get the guests to come down and enjoy our outside dining,” said Chris Bird, the general manager of the Fresh Salt.

Fresh Salt already had special events planned for the restaurant this weekend. The staff was also already planning to do soft opening of the Marina Bar, but now with this warm weather in the forecast, they’re really ramping up.

“We’re opening up our Marina Bar for the first weekend this season and we absolutely saw quite a bit of pickup in our reservations,” said Bird.

They’ve already had guests making reservations for lunch and dinner on Saturday and Sunday. They’ll be there to welcome people coming to escape the heat and enjoy the breeze this weekend.