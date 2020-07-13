Hamden

Shot Fired at Car After Being Surrounded by ATVs in Hamden

Hamden police are investigating an incident that ended with a shot being fired at the car of a 62-year-old driver on Sunday.

The man was driving along Morse Street around 5 p.m. when his car was surrounded by a large number of ATVs, according to police. One of the ATV riders kicked the door of the car and another fired a shot at the car, striking the vehicle in the fender.

The ATV riders then sped away down Morse Street, police said.

Officers received several reports of as many as 50 ATVs riding through Hamden on Sunday.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Hamden police at (203) 230-4000.

