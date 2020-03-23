Ansonia

Shot Fired During Attempted Robbery in Ansonia

Ansonia Police

Police are looking for a man who fired a shot during an attempted gas station robbery in Ansonia early Monday morning.

The man walked into the Shell Gas Station at 696 Main Street around 12:40 a.m. and demanded money, according to police.

He fired a shot inside the store before leaving without taking anything, police said. The store clerk was not injured.

The man was wearing a surgical mask and rubber gloves. He was dressed in blue jeans, a black shirt, a purple plush sweatshirt, a black baseball hat, and gray sneakers with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ansonia Police Detective Esposito at (203) 735-1885.

