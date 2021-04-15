Shot Was Fired at Police in East Hartford: Police

Police are searching for a young man who fired a gun at officers in East Hartford early Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to Orchard Street around 1:15 a.m. after someone reported two people trying to break into vehicles and saw two people walking between vehicles in the lots. An officer told them to stop, but they ran.

One of the people who was running from police turned around, pointed a handgun in the direction of the officers and fired one round, police said.

The officers were not struck and they did not shoot back, police said.

Police discovered that several vehicles in the Orchard Street area had been broken into.

No suspects have been located.

Police said the two young men were thin. One was wearing a red hat, black hooded sweatshirt and black pants and one wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Hartford Police Department.