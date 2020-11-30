Manchester

Shots Fired at 2 People Following Stolen Car in Manchester: Police

Two people who called 911 early Monday morning to report that they were following what they believed was a stolen car, were shot at by the operator of the vehicle, according to Manchester police.

The man and woman called police around 1 a.m. to say they were following a black Acura MDX with Connecticut license plate number 857-ZWK on Hartford Road. While they were providing details to dispatchers, the person in the Acura fired at the callers, striking their car once, police said.

Neither of the people in the car was injured.

Police are urging people who witness crimes to call 911, but not to put themselves in harm's way while doing so.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or may see the black Acura with Connecticut license plate 857-ZWK is asked to call Manchester police at (860) 645-5500.

