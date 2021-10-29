Shots Fired at Car With 2-Year-Old Inside in Hamden: PD

Hamden Police said they're investigating after a car with a 2-year-old inside was struck by gunfire.

Officials said an SUV was shot at while traveling on Morse Street. A couple and their 2-year-old child were in the car at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

No one was injured and the bullet entered the passenger compartment of the car, police said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Donald Remillard at 203-230-4052. Callers can remain anonymous.