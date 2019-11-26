18-Year-Old Accused of Shooting at Police in Hartford

Hartford police have arrested a teenager who is accused of shooting at police officers and striking their vehicle in the city's North End Tuesday.

According to Hartford Police Lt. Paul Cicero, officers in an unmarked police vehicle were working a firearms investigation in the area of Vine and Capen streets when they found a person of interest in the case.

Cicero said that person, later identified as 18-year-old Alijay Wallen, of Hartford, opened fire before the officers could get out of the car, then ran away.

Police said Wallen fired approximately nine times and investigators found two different sized casings at the scene. One shot went through the passenger side window of the vehicle.

Officers tried to find Wallen, according to police, but were initially unsuccessful. A 10-0, or officer in trouble call, went out and all available police in the area searched for Wallen.

Police said they used local, state and federal partners to help find Wallen's location.

He was found on Main Street in Manchester, where he was taken into custody without incident. He did not have any guns in his possession.

Wallen is facing charges including criminal attempt at assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a firearm. He's being held on a $1 million bond and is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

According to police, they have no reason to believe that Wallen knew the people he was firing at were officers.

Police said they believe he is involved in a street gang in the area and could have thought he was shooting at rival gang members.

Both officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but they were not hurt. Officials said they both are in good spirits.

"There's a lot of firearms out there and these officers understand the risks when they come to work every day, especially getting involved in such a dangerous task," added Cicero.