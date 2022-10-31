Shots Fired at Vehicle as Homeless Man Slept Inside in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police are investigating after someone fired gunshots at a vehicle as a man who is homeless was sleeping inside Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue around 4:20 a.m. Sunday after ShotSpotter detected seven gunshots and they found a 26-year-old Bridgeport man on Highland Avenue who had facial injured and a wound to his back from being grazed by a bullet.

Police said the man’s vehicle was struck several times by gunfire.

His injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Aaron Rivera, at 203-581-5215 or use the Bridgeport Police tips line at 203 576-TIPS.