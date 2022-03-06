Shots Fired During Fight in Parking Lot of Bowling Alley in Bristol: PD

Police are investigating after they said shots were fired during a fight in the parking lot of a bowling alley in Bristol early Sunday morning.

Officers received multiple 911 calls about a disturbance with gunshots in the parking lot of Spare Time on Farmington Avenue around 1 a.m. Authorities said the suspects involved had fled the scene before police arrived.

Investigators said it appears a fight between two women started inside of Spare Time and spilled out into the parking lot. Once in the parking lot, it became a larger disturbance involving two groups of people, they said.

During the incident, one shot was reportedly fired. As the two groups were attempting to leave the area, authorities said one blocked the other and more gunshots were fired before the vehicles fled.

Officers located shell casings and other evidence in the parking lot of the business.

There were no injuries reported.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at (860) 584-3011, the anonymous tip line at 960-585-8477 or by email at BPDCrimeWatch@bristolct.gov.